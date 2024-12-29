Israel issues new evacuation orders for civilians in Gaza ahead of imminent attacks

The Israeli army issued new evacuation orders Sunday evening for civilians northwest of Gaza City ahead of imminent attacks in the area.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered residents in areas classified as D1 and D3, including Al-Nasr area, Al-Awda City, and Al-Murabitin neighborhood, to leave immediately and move to shelters in the center of Gaza City.

The spokesman claimed that the move followed rocket fire from these areas towards Israel.

Over the past months, the Israeli military has repeatedly issued evacuation orders for Palestinian residents in large areas across Gaza before carrying out military operations.

Displaced civilians in Gaza typically seek refuge with relatives or acquaintances or face uncertainty, setting up makeshift tents on streets or in shelters amid harsh living conditions.

The Israeli army has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed over 45,500 people, mostly women and children, since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Tel Aviv has imposed a stifling blockade on Gaza, leaving the territory's 2.3 million population on the verge of famine.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







