Czechia conveys condolences to South Korea for plane crash at Muan airport

The Czechian foreign minister early Sunday conveyed condolences to South Korea for a plane crash at the Muan airport, which took at least 47 lives.

"Condolences to the victims of the tragic Jeju Air accident that happened at Muan International Airport," Jan Lipavsky wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with our friends in the Republic of Korea and Thailand."

In addition, the Czech Embassy in the South Korean capital of Seoul wrote on X: "The Czech Embassy in Seoul would like to express our sincere and profound condolences to the families of the victims of the tragic Jeju Air accident that happened in Muan today in the morning," it said.

The embassy also wished a "speedy recovery to the injured."





-INCIDENT

A plane crash at South Korea's Musan International Airport killed at least 47 people, media reports said Sunday.

A Jeju Air flight carrying 181 passengers, including six crew, caught fire during landing after reportedly experiencing landing gear issues around 9.07 a.m. local time in Muan county -- 288 kilometers (179 miles) southwest of Seoul, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The twin-engine aircraft, returning from Bangkok, veered off the runway and collided with a fence before slamming into a wall in a fiery explosion.

Two survivors were found in the tail section of the place as rescue efforts continued though authorities said that the number of casualties will most probably keep increasing.

The crash marks one of the deadliest aviation accidents in South Korea in recent years.

Initial fire was extinguished and investigations into the cause are underway to determine a definite cause.





