NATO calls for investigation of plane crash in Kazakhstan

A handout photo made available by the press service of the Ministry for Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of a passenger plane near Aktau, Kazakhstan, 25 December 2024. (IHA Photo)

NATO has called for an investigation into Wednesday's passenger plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, which killed dozens of people on board.

Expressing condolences on Thursday to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash, NATO spokeswoman Farah Dakhlallah said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J28243."

"We wish those injured in the crash a speedy recovery and call for a full investigation," she said on X.

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board traveling from the Azerbaijan capital Baku to Grozny, Chechnya crashed on Wednesday near the Kazakh city of Aktau, on the Caspian Sea coast.

In the crash, 38 people were killed and 29 survived, said Kazakh officials.

Thursday was declared a day of national mourning in Azerbaijan over the crash.