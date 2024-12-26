LONDONERS TAKE TO STREETS TO HOLD PROTEST AGAINST ISRAELS GENOCIDAL ATTACKS IN GAZA, URGE SUSPENSION OF ARMS SALES

Londoners take to streets to hold protest against Israel's genocidal attacks in Gaza, urge suspension of arms sales

Pro-Palestinian activists staged a rally in central London on Thursday to condemn Israel's genocidal military campaign in the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate cease-fire and an end to arms shipments to Israel.

Carrying Palestinian flags, a group of people held a march toward Piccadilly Circus against Israeli attacks on Gaza that have killed more than 45,000 people since Oct. 7, 2023.

They carried various pro-Palestinian signs, with some of them reading: "Jesus was Palestinian" and "UK weapons being used in the Gaza genocide."

Shouting slogans like "cease-fire now" and "Free Palestine," the group demanded an end to arms shipments to Israel.

The protesters also call for a boycott of Israel-linked companies, saying: "Whilst you browse the sales there is genocide being committed by Israel ... Boycott companies funding genocide."

On Sept. 2, the British government announced that it was suspending 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to Israel after a review and warned that there is a clear risk that certain UK arms exports to Israel might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.

The 30 licenses cover components for military aircraft, helicopters, drones and items that facilitate ground targeting, excluding UK components for the F-35 fighter jet program.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that has killed nearly 45,400 people, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Netanyahu and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.