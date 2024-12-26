Residents of Syrian village demand end to Israel’s illegal occupation

Residents of Suwayseh, a village in Syria's Quneitra province illegally occupied by the Israeli army, have called for an end to Israeli aggression and demanded the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Following the fall of the Baath regime in Syria, Israel increased its airstrikes on the country and expanded its illegal ground occupation.

Residents of Suwayseh, located in southwestern Quneitra, shared their grievances with Anadolu.

Shadi Abu Zayd described how Israeli forces entered 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the occupied Golan Heights the border strip, damaging Suwayseh and neighboring villages. He also mentioned direct attacks on civilians, including a child.

Abu Zayd stated that Israeli forces opened fire on peaceful protesters opposing the occupation and injured seven people.

"We call on the international community, Arab nations, and United Nations forces to stop these daily attacks on the villages and towns in Quneitra," he added.



- 'We will not leave our land'

Fayez al-Bandar, another resident, said that Israeli forces entering the village caused significant damage to private and public property, uprooted trees, and opened fire at homes.

Al-Bandar urged a change in the situation and an end to "Israeli arrogance," saying: "No matter the cost, no matter how much blood is spilled, we will not leave our land."

Mohamad Abdulkarim al-Hatimi, another resident, stressed that Israel's attacks have caused widespread panic among the population but stated firmly: "We absolutely do not accept this."

Hatimi expressed hope that the authorities would deter Israeli aggression and remove it from their homeland, Syria.

On Wednesday, Suwayseh residents held a protest against Israel's occupation of their land. During the protest, Israeli soldiers opened fire from their positions, injuring three civilians.

- Israel's attacks and occupation in Syria

Following the collapse of the 61-year Baath regime in Syria on Dec. 8, Israeli attacks on the country increased.

The Israeli military began targeting and destroying the remaining military infrastructure and resources of the regime.

It also expanded its occupation in the Golan Heights, a Syrian territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

The Israeli army moved into the buffer zone near the Golan Heights and advanced closer to the Syrian capital, reaching within 25 kilometers (15 miles) of Damascus.

Israel has occupied the Golan Heights since 1967. The 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria established the boundaries of the demilitarized zone and buffer area.







