Infants in Gaza Strip die of hypothermia - report

Three newborn babies in the Gaza Strip have died from hypothermia, according to a report on Thursday by the Palestinian news agency WAFA.



It said that the babies were between four and 21 days old. Aid organizations have repeatedly issued warnings about the harsh conditions facing displaced families in Gaza during the winter months.



According to UN figures, nearly 1 million people in Gaza lack adequate shelter. A large proportion of the approximately 2 million inhabitants of the Gaza Strip have been forced to flee their homes multiple times due to ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas.



The destruction has left many living in tent camps, where temperatures in Gaza City have recently dropped below 10 degrees Celsius at night.



"If reports about 3 babies freezing to death in Gaza don't move us then we don't understand the birth in a manger in Bethlehem or the light of Hanukkah," the German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, wrote on X.



"They should move us to demand an end of the war, winter supplies for the Gazans, and a full hostage release," Seibert added.















