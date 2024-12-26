Israeli president urges government to finalize prisoner exchange deal with Hamas

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the country's leadership Wednesday to act decisively to finalize a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas to secure the release of captives held in Gaza, warning that they face a "clear and immediate danger."

Speaking at a Hanukkah celebration in Tel Aviv, Herzog appealed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government to use all available means to ensure the hostages' return.

"This is your responsibility," he said, adding: "You have my full support to conclude a deal that brings them home, after we failed to protect them."

Herzog's comments followed the return of Israeli negotiators from Qatar late Tuesday for consultations after a week of discussions on a potential prisoner exchange and cease-fire in Gaza.

Earlier Wednesday, Hamas announced that a cease-fire agreement had been delayed, citing new Israeli conditions related to troop withdrawals, prisoner releases and the return of displaced Palestinians.

The negotiations, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the US, have faced repeated setbacks. Netanyahu insists on maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor, the Gaza-Egypt border crossing at Rafah, and thorough inspections at the Netsarim checkpoint in central Gaza to prevent the return of Palestinian fighters.

Hamas, however, demands a full Israeli withdrawal and a complete halt to hostilities as conditions for any agreement.

Herzog said he recently convened a conference with released hostages and medical experts to assess the captives' conditions.

"Based on their testimonies and findings, I can say the captives are in grave and immediate danger. Every passing day increases the threat to their lives," he added.

Israel holds over 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas is said to be holding around 100 Israeli captives in Gaza. The group also said that dozens of captives had died in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 45,400 people, most of them women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







