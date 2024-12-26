Israeli warplanes launch new airstrikes in Yemen

Israeli warplanes launched a new wave of airstrikes in Yemen on Thursday evening amid rising regional tensions over Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, Israeli media said.



The strikes targeted several strategic sites in Yemen, including Sanaa airport and the port of Al-Hudaydah in western Yemen, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.



Israel's Channel 12 said power stations were targeted in the attacks, without providing further details.



According to Israeli Channel 13, dozens of Israeli fighter jets took part in the attacks, which coincided with a televised speech by Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi.



KAN said the US was notified before the launch of the attacks.



The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV confirmed the Israeli airstrikes in Sanaa and Al-Hudaydah, without giving any details.



The local 26 September website, citing a security source, said that US-UK airstrikes also targeted a control tower at Sanaa airport.



The new strikes are the fourth wave of Israeli attacks against Houthi sites in Yemen since the start of Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since last October.



The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 45,400 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.









