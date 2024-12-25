Türkiye grieves for victims of Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

A drone view shows emergency specialists working at the crash site of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan December 25, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

Türkiye on Wednesday offered condolences for the victims of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

Expressing sorrow over the incident, a Foreign Ministry statement said that Türkiye is ready to provide all support to its "Azerbaijani and Kazakh brothers."

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board, traveling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya region, crashed near the Kazakh Caspian city of Aktau on Wednesday, the Kazakh Emergency Ministry said, adding that there were 28 survivors from the crash.