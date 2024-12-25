Protests in some Syrian cities due to 'provocations' by ousted Assad regime elements - officials

Deadly protests in Syria, triggered by claims of damage to a religious shrine, were the result of "provocations" by elements of the deposed Bashar Assad regime, the country's interim government said on Wednesday.

Protests erupted in several areas, including Hama, Homs, Latakia, Tartus, and the towns of Jableh and Banyas, after videos circulating on social media alleged that the shrine of religious figure Abu Abdullah Hasibi in Aleppo had been damaged.

Clashes broke out between demonstrators and security forces in central Homs and western Tartus provinces resulted in deaths and injuries on both sides, with authorities introducing curfew measures in Homs from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 a.m., according to the Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Over the past three days, security forces affiliated with the interim government had intensified search efforts in several cities, primarily in the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, for former regime officials accused of committing war crimes.

- Interior Ministry statement

In a statement, the interim Interior Ministry has said the videos were actually from "old footage from the period when Aleppo was liberated by unknown groups."

"We emphasize that our institutions have been working day and night to protect our properties and religious sites," said the statement by the ministry's Media Office.

"The purpose of circulating these videos again is to sow discord among the Syrian people during this sensitive period," it added.

The statement further noted that in the country's coastal region, certain elements of the deposed regime had taken the opportunity to stage armed attacks against security forces, with casualties among the security personnel.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.



