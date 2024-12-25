1 dead, 2 injured after Israeli missile remnant explodes in Tyre, Lebanon

 Contact Us
A missile remnant from a previous Israeli attack exploded in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, southern Lebanon, on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring two others.

Published December 26,2024
A person was killed and two others injured Wednesday in the Rashidieh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre following the explosion of a missile remnant from a previous Israeli attack.

"A missile left over from the war exploded in the Rashidieh camp, resulting in the martyrdom of a man from Al-Qassem family and injuries to his two children," Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

The agency added that ambulance teams worked to transfer the victims to a hospital in Tyre.

Lebanese authorities have reported at least 301 Israeli violations of a cease-fire agreement with Tel Aviv. that came into force on Nov. 27. Casualties include the death of at least 32 people and the injury of 38 others.

Under the cease-fire terms, Israel is required to withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line — a de facto border — in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days.

Over 4,000 people were killed and more than 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, and over a million others displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.