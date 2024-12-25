Houthis claim arrest of Mossad, CIA agents in Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi group announced on Wednesday the arrest of several spies in Yemen who were allegedly working for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad and the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

"Security agencies have, in recent days, arrested an (unspecified) number of spies recruited by the wanted (man) Hamid Hussein Fayed Majali," the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel reported, citing a statement issued by the group.

The statement, which did not mention the nationalities of the arrested alleged spies, explained that Mossad and the CIA had assigned these spies several tasks, including "monitoring and gathering information on experts, laboratories, launch platforms, missile systems, and drones targeting the Zionist enemy (Israel), as well as locations of naval forces, camps, and weapon depots."

Additionally, the tasks included "tracking and collecting information on the whereabouts of their leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, along with other political, military, and security leaders."

The spies were allegedly instructed to provide coordinates of these locations to Hamid Majali, who would then relay them to Mossad to facilitate targeting by the US, Israeli, and UK air forces.

These spies were also tasked with "attempting to infiltrate, recruit, and plant agents within the armed forces and security apparatus," according to the Yemeni group.

The Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in a show of support with the Gaza Strip, where over 45,300 people have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023.









