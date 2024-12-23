Starbucks strike expands to Boston, Dallas and Portland as dispute escalates

Starbucks workers in the US have expanded their strike to Boston, Dallas and Portland amid an escalating labor dispute and just days before Christmas, the company's union announced Sunday.

The strike, now in the third day of a planned five-day escalation, has already shut down nearly 50 stores nationwide, with more joining in solidarity, according to a statement from Starbucks Workers United.

The strike is in response to stalled negotiations that have been going on since February.

The union has accused Starbucks of engaging in "bad faith bargaining" and failing to offer a serious economic proposal.

The workers' demands are centered on better pay, benefits and job security, particularly as the company rakes in profits while slashing employee hours.

The strike, which began Friday in Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle, has since spread to other cities including Columbus, Denver and Pittsburgh.

Starbucks has defended its actions, claiming that union representatives "prematurely ended" bargaining sessions.

However, the union insists that the company has not provided a "serious economic proposal."

As the holiday season approaches, both sides remain at odds, with the union vowing to continue their efforts until their demands are met.





