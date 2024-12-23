Former Syrian regime forces disarm under interim government

Following the collapse of the Assad regime, soldiers and security personnel are surrendering their weapons and registering at reconciliation centers established by the new interim government.

In the wake of the regime's collapse on Dec. 8, a former military conscription office in Mezze in the capital Damascus now functions as one such center.

Outside the center's iron gate, long lines of people wait to register and surrender their weapons, also stepping on a poster with the image of deposed ruler Bashar Assad's image before entering the building.

Inside, representatives of the new Syrian administration record personal information, residential details, and the positions held during the Assad regime. Photos are taken as individuals leave, and temporary ID cards valid for three months are issued, enabling safe travel across the country.

- Around 1,200 daily registrations in Damascus

Col. Walid Abudrabo, who oversees the interim government's identification centers, explained that the facilities allow military and police personnel to surrender their government-issued weapons and equipment.

"They hand over their weapons and are issued temporary cards valid for three months, which function as identification during that period," said Abudrabo.

He added that each center in Damascus processes around 1,200-1,500 applications daily.

"Personnel who did not commit crimes such as murder or theft can return to their jobs and normal lives over time. These individuals are still citizens of Syria, misled by the regime. Some used their weapons against civilians, as the regime gave them unchecked power, far removed from the rule of law and accountability."

Abudrabo urged the remaining armed members of the regime to surrender their weapons, saying: "We aim to turn a new page and rebuild a new Syria. I urge them to visit the reconciliation centers and surrender their weapons. Keeping arms only serves criminal or anti-government purposes, which will not be tolerated."

- Complaints from regime soldiers and police

Former regime personnel have complained of poor living conditions and low wages.

Ibrahim Dib, 42, a former police officer with 23 years of service in the Interior Ministry, said he joined the reconciliation process after witnessing the regime's harsh treatment of the population.

"Under the regime, we couldn't even use terms like resistance or perseverance," he said. "There was a sectarian system, and only a select group could rise. Personally, I regret wasting 23 years without gaining anything. I still live in a rented house and barely got by."

- 'The Syrian people weren't living; only the elite were'

Ali Asi, a former soldier from Latakia who served on the front lines, surrendered his weapon and praised the revolution as a success for the Syrian people.

He said the transition has brought visible improvements and ended the regime's oppression, economic hardship, and human suffering.

"The country was desperate for a new economy and way of life. The Syrian people, across all sects, will rebuild the nation together," he aid. "Now we have more bread, and many causes of poverty have diminished."

Asi expressed optimism for the future but warned about the dangers of divisive forces. "Sowing discord among the people is more dangerous than death," he said.

- Pressure and discrimination

Speaking anonymously, a former officer shared how he faced intense pressure after two of his brothers joined the opposition.

"I wanted to leave the army, but I feared my last brother and entire extended family would be sent to Assad's torture centers," he said.

Another police officer described rampant corruption, with senior officers skimming portions of junior staff salaries.

He also faced sectarian discrimination at work and hostility in his neighborhood due to his regime affiliation. To support his family, he worked evenings as a street vendor.





