Erdoğan: We are in close dialogue with Syrian revolution leader al-Sharaa

Turkey is in close dialogue with Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday, adding visits to Syria will increase from now on.



Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said Turkey would provide the Syrian people with all the support they needed to consolidate their gains.



"In the future of Syria and our region, there is no place for any terrorist organisation, including Daesh and the PKK," he said, adding Türkiye's unwavering line is to protect Syria's territorial integrity and unity under all circumstances.



Erdoğan stressed the following keynotes in the televised remarks:



"Türkiye has stood on the right side of history since the very beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011.



The Syrian revolution has refocused global attention on the country. As its 'neighbor, brother', Türkiye is best suited to grasp a new phase.



Türkiye will provide all necessary support to the Syrian people to 'make their achievements permanent' after winning the war against the 'oppressive Baath regime.'



Türkiye's support for protecting Syria's territorial integrity, and unitary structure is unwavering. We will never back down on this.



Türkiye is determined to continue its counterterrorism operations in Syria with surgical precision, ensuring no harm comes to civilians."







