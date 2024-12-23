News World Erdoğan: Sooner or later Israel will have to withdraw from lands it occupies

Erdoğan: Sooner or later Israel will have to withdraw from lands it occupies

Turkish President Erdoğan underlined that Israel will eventually withdraw from occupied lands, accusing the Zionist Netanyahu administration of using aggression to overshadow Syria's revolution and suppress Syrians' hopes. "Türkiye's support for protecting Syria's territorial integrity, and unitary structure is unwavering. We will never back down on this," Erdoğan underlined.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published December 23,2024 Subscribe

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hit out at Israeli aggression in the Mideast region.



"Even if Israel acts opportunistically, sooner or later it will have to withdraw from lands it occupies. Behind Israel's growing aggression is an apparent attempt to overshadow the revolution in Syria, and suppress Syrians' hopes," Turkish President Erdoğan said in a statement.



Anyone who violates the territorial integrity of Syria would be crossing a red line for Türkiye, Erdoğan warned Monday.



"The territorial integrity of Syria must be protected -- this is a red line for Türkiye. We will never step back from this principle," he said.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in the televised speech:



"The Syrian revolution has refocused global attention on the country. As its 'neighbor, brother', Türkiye is best suited to grasp a new phase.



Türkiye will provide all necessary support to the Syrian people to 'make their achievements permanent' after winning the war against the 'oppressive Baath regime.'



Türkiye's support for protecting Syria's territorial integrity, and unitary structure is unwavering. We will never back down on this.



Türkiye is determined to continue its counterterrorism operations in Syria with surgical precision, ensuring no harm comes to civilians."











