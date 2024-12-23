JAILED PILOTS FAMILY SLAMS AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT OVER EXTRADITION TO U.S.

In this undated photo provided by Saffrine Duggan, her husband, former U.S. Marine Corps pilot Daniel Duggan, poses for a photo in a restaurant. (AP File Photo)

The family of an incarcerated pilot on Monday slammed the Australian government for approving the pilot's extradition to the U.S.

"We are shocked and absolutely heartbroken by this callous and inhumane decision which has been delivered just before Christmas with no explanation or justification from the government," said Saffrine Duggan, wife of Daniel Duggan, an Australian pilot who has been in jail since 2022.

Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on Friday approved the extradition of Duggan, who was born in the U.S. but became an Australian citizen 13 years ago.

Duggan was arrested in 2022 on orders from Washington and will be extradited to the U.S. to face charges of allegedly training the Chinese pilots at Test Flying Academy in South Africa between 2010 and 2012.

He denies the allegations which include "conspiracy and money laundering." He has not been charged with an offense in Australia.

"The family of Dan Duggan is devastated after being informed that the Australian government has approved the extradition of the Australian father of six to the United States without proper explanation," the family said in a statement on X.

With no criminal history anywhere in the world, Duggan could be extradited as early as New Year's Day, it added. The family and Duggan's lawyers are now considering their legal options.

Urging people to donate to the cause of freeing Duggan, the family said: "With Christmas quickly approaching and no wage from Dan, a property seized, legal fees and a mum taking time to off to be with the kids, the Duggans continue to struggle."

"Although all the kids want for Christmas is Dan home, a visit from Santa will help brighten their day," it said.

The incarcerated pilot has six children, aged between 7 and 20.