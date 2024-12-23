Hamas military wing says fate of Israeli hostages depends on military’s advance in northern Gaza

The fate of some Israeli hostages is tied to the Israeli army's advance in areas of northern Gaza, said the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, on Monday.

Abu Ubaida's comments came in several statements on Telegram shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed there had been "certain progress" in negotiations for a prisoner exchange with Hamas, without providing a specific timeline. Opposition critics have accused Netanyahu of sabotaging the negotiations and prolonging the war.

The spokesperson warned that "the fate of some Israeli prisoners depends on the progress of the occupation army by hundreds of meters in certain areas under attack," without elaborating further.

In recent weeks, families of Israeli prisoners held in Gaza have intensified their calls for an agreement on a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

Israel currently holds over 10,300 Palestinian prisoners, while around 100 Israeli hostages are believed to be held in Gaza. Hamas has said that dozens of Israeli prisoners have been killed in indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to reach a deal, and in May, it agreed to a proposal put forward by US President Joe Biden.

However, Netanyahu later rejected the proposal, adding new conditions, including the continuation of the military operation and the refusal to withdraw Israeli troops from Gaza. Hamas, on the other hand, insists on a full ceasefire and complete Israeli withdrawal.

Israel has continued a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,300 people, most of them women and children, since an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.







