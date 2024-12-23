Kremlin: Several countries have already offered to host Putin-Trump talks

Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that several countries had already offered to host talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, though he declined to say which.

Trump has said he wants to swiftly end the war in Ukraine, though he has yet to set out publicly how he plans to do so. Putin said on Thursday that he was ready to compromise over Ukraine in possible talks with Trump and had no conditions for starting talks with the Ukrainian authorities.

But Putin said any talks should take as their starting point a preliminary agreement reached between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the early weeks of the war at talks in Istanbul, which was never implemented.

Many Ukrainian politicians regard that draft deal as akin to a capitulation which would have neutered Ukraine's military and political ambitions and say they do not believe Putin is ready to strike a deal that would be acceptable for Kyiv too.







