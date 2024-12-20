Seven-year-old girl killed in attack at school in Croatia

A 7-year-old girl was killed in an attack at a school in the Croatian capital Zagreb by a 19-year-old psychiatric patient, investigators said on Friday.The first-grader died at the scene. Three other children and one teacher were injured in the attack and brought to hospital, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Božinović was quoted as saying in media reports.Their condition was stable, Božinović added.It was reported that the alleged perpetrator, a former student of the school, was arrested and hospitalized after injuring himself following the attack.The police investigation remains ongoing. Media reports indicate that the weapon used was a knife.The suspect's mother told a Croatian news portal that her son was mentally ill and had been receiving inpatient psychiatric treatment.She stated that she had "begged" doctors not to discharge him from the hospital before the attack.However, the doctors denied her request and transferred the patient to his family's care, despite their fears, she said.In response to the tragedy, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomašević cancelled entertainment events and ordered flags be flown at half-mast.Several politicians also suspended election rallies ahead of the presidential election scheduled for December 29.Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković expressed his "horror" at the "tragedy" and announced a national day of mourning to honour the victims.