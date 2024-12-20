Russian missile attack on Kyiv injures two and damages buildings, officials say

A Russian missile attack injured two people and damaged buildings in Kyiv, local officials said after explosions were heard in Ukraine's capital on Friday.

The attack sparked fires across the city, in addition to damaging an office building, according to the head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that the attack injured at least two people.

Ukrainian air defences were engaged in repelling a missile attack on Kyiv, local officials and the air force said earlier on Friday.

Reuters witnesses said they heard multiple explosions following an air force warning about an attack







