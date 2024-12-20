Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed Moscow's willingness to negotiate with Ukraine, asserting that Russia has consistently sought a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Speaking at his annual year-end news conference and call-in show in Moscow, Putin criticized Ukraine and its Western allies for what he described as their refusal to engage in meaningful dialogue.

"Politics is the art of compromise," Putin said in response to a question about potential concessions from Russia. "We have always said that we are ready for both negotiations and compromises. It's just that the other side, literally and figuratively, refused to negotiate."

Putin highlighted a draft agreement reached during peace talks in Istanbul in 2022, claiming that Ukraine initially approved the document before abruptly withdrawing. He said that external influences were instrumental in derailing the negotiations.

"Your ally, Mr. Johnson, a man with a good haircut, arrived and said that they need to fight to the last Ukrainian. So they are fighting," Putin said, referring to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's alleged role in encouraging Ukraine to resist compromise.

This claim, which Johnson has denied, cites remarks from Ukrainian delegation chief Davyd Arakhamia in a November 2023 interview, where he reportedly stated that Johnson advised Kyiv against signing any agreements with Russia.

Russian officials, including Putin, have frequently accused Kyiv of backing out of the draft agreement due to what they describe as "direct pressure" from the UK.

According to the Russian president, Ukraine's capacity for prolonged conflict is waning. "These Ukrainians who want to fight are running out soon. I think there will soon be no one left there who wants to fight," he remarked.