NATO condemns Russian attacks on Kyiv, urges immediate halt to hostilities

NATO on Friday condemned Russia's latest attacks on Kyiv, which reportedly caused significant damage, including to the diplomatic facilities of several countries.

The organization reiterated its call for Russia to immediately cease hostilities against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, and to end its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Farah Dakhlallah, a NATO spokesperson, expressed the alliance's grave concern over the escalating violence.

"We condemn Russia's attacks on Kyiv today and the damage caused to the diplomatic facilities of several countries," she said on X.

"We call on Russia to immediately cease all attacks on Ukrainian civilians and civilian infrastructure and to end its illegal war on Ukraine," she added.

Ukraine said on Friday that at least one person was killed and nine others injured in a morning Russian missile attack on the capital Kyiv.

Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, separately said on Telegram that the attack took place at around 7 a.m. local time (0500GMT), adding that Russia "probably used ballistic missiles."

He said falling debris from the missiles was recorded in five districts, and at least two office buildings in the Holosiivskyi district sustained damage, with the roof of one having caught fire.







