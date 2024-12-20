Israeli forces shot, injured Palestinian child, disabled man in West Bank

Palestinians were injured, including a 15-year-old child and a disabled man, by Israeli forces on Friday evening in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

In a statement, the organization reported that the child was shot in the knee with live ammunition during confrontations in Beit Furik, east of Nablus.

Clashes erupted after Israeli forces stormed the Al Naqqar neighborhood, firing live rounds, stun grenades, and tear gas. Several others suffered from tear gas inhalation, witnesses confirmed.

Separately, a 25-year-old man with disabilities was shot in the knee during a raid in Wadi Qana, northwest of Salfit. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, though details about the circumstances remain unclear.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank over Israel's genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, have been killed.

At least 822 Palestinians have since been killed and around 6,500 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





