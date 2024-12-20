Israeli army chief of general staff expected to resign by February - reports

Israeli Army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi is likely to step down from his position by the end of February, according to a local media report on Friday.

Israeli newspaper Maariv quoted an unnamed Israeli political official who said it was "estimated that Herzi Halevi will retire from his position at the end of February, one month after the investigations into the events of Oct. 7 are concluded."

On Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that investigations into the events that unfolded on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian group Hamas attacked areas surrounding the Gaza Strip, must be completed by the end of January.

Katz informed the chief of staff that no new generals would be appointed until the findings are delivered.

In light of Katz's directive, Maariv suggested that this deadline could expedite Halevi's resignation.

The newspaper also referenced a previous report by broadcaster Channel 12, which indicated that Halevi had set two goals before retiring: ending the war in Lebanon and presenting the Oct. 7 findings to the military and the public.

Recent discussions at the highest levels of the Israeli military and political leadership suggest that Zamir, the current Defense Ministry director-general, is the most likely candidate to succeed Halevi.

However, both the Ministry of Defense and the Israeli military dismissed the report, saying: "Contrary to claims, there is no agreement between the Chief of Staff and the Defense Minister regarding Halevi's resignation."

No immediate response to the Maariv report was provided by either Halevi or Zamir.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza that has killed more than 45,200 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.





