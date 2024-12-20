Israeli airstrike kills eight more Palestinians in Gaza refugee camp - medics

An Israeli airstrike killed at least eight Palestinians in an apartment in Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza strip on Friday, medics said.

Palestinian health officials told Reuters that Israeli military strikes across the enclave had killed a total of 15 people on Friday.

Mediated ceasefire efforts have yet to secure a deal between Israel and the resistance group Hamas after more than a year of conflict in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, sources close to the discussions, told Reuters that the Arab mediators, Qatar and Egypt, had been able to hammer out some differences but some sticking points remained unresolved and needed more discussion.

Israel started its air and ground assault on Gaza after Hamas-led fighters attacked Israeli communities in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking over 250 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel says about 100 hostages are still being held, but it is unclear how many are alive.

Authorities in Gaza say Israel's military campaign has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians, displaced most of the 2.3 million population and reduced much of the coastal enclave to ruins.









