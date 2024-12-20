German chancellor holds phone call with Trump on European security

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday spoke over the phone with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to discuss European security and Ukraine.

"Today, in my phone call with US President-elect Trump, we agreed on the importance of getting on a path toward a fair and just peace for Ukraine as soon as possible. Ukraine can count on Germany," Scholz said on X.

In a statement, Steffen Hebestreit, Germany's government spokesman, said: "The focus of the conversation was on the security policy challenges in Europe."

"They agreed that the Russian war against Ukraine has been going on for far too long and that it is important to get on the road to a fair, just and sustainable peace as soon as possible," Hebestreit said.

Scholz reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its defense against the Russian war.