UN CHIEF URGES GLOBAL ACTION TO ADDRESS AIS THREATS TO PEACE, SECURITY

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a UN Security Council Session on Artificial Intelligence at the UN headquarters in New York on December 19, 2024. (AFP Photo)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday cautioned about the risks of artificial intelligence (AI), urging international action to prevent misuse, particularly in global peace and security.

"Artificial Intelligence is not just reshaping our world -- it is revolutionizing it. Tasks that required years of human expertise are now completed in a heartbeat. But the risks are equally huge," Guterres said at a UN Security Council session.

He warned that AI's rapid development is "outpacing our ability to govern it -- raising fundamental questions about accountability, equality, safety and security."

"Artificial Intelligence without human oversight would leave the world blind, and perhaps nowhere more perilously and recklessly than in global peace and security," he said.

Saying that AI is already aiding conflict-affected regions by identifying food insecurity, predicting displacements and clearing landmines, Guterres expressed alarm over its use in warfare.

"Recent conflicts have become testing grounds for AI military applications," he said, adding that the "AI arms race" increases the risk of "misunderstanding, miscalculation and mistakes."

Guterres described the integration of AI with nuclear weapons as "particularly alarming" and warned of potentially catastrophic consequences.

"We must avoid it at all costs," said Guterres.

Noting the importance of maintaining human control in decision-making, he said, "Let's be clear: the fate of humanity must never be left to the 'black box' of an algorithm," urging adherence to international laws and ethical principles.

He highlighted AI's ability to spread disinformation, and said that deep fakes could "trigger diplomatic crises, incite unrest, and undermine the very foundations of societies."

"We must never allow AI to stand for 'Advancing Inequality,'" he said and called for urgent global cooperation.

Guterres also proposed establishing an International Scientific Panel on AI and launching a Global Dialogue on AI Governance.

"Members of this Council must lead by example and ensure that competition over emerging technologies does not destabilize international peace and security. I urge you all to join forces to build a safe, secure and inclusive AI future," he said.