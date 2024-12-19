 Contact Us
News World D-8 economic summit opens in Egypt

D-8 economic summit opens in Egypt

The D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation summit opened in Cairo on Thursday, with Turkish President Erdogan joining leaders from Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, and other member states. The summit, focused on "Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs," will also address the situations in Palestine and Lebanon.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published December 19,2024
Subscribe
D-8 ECONOMIC SUMMIT OPENS IN EGYPT

A summit of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation opened in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Thursday, with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The event is also attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The summit, held under the theme "Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy," is scheduled to hold a special session on the situation in Palestine and Lebanon with the participation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

The D-8 group was established in Istanbul in 1997 to strengthen economic and social relations among its member states -Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Malaysia.