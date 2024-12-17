RUSSIAN LAW PAVES WAY TO RECOGNISE TALIBAN AND POTENTIALLY SYRIAS NEW LEADERSHIP

Russia's parliament passed a law that would allow for the suspension of bans on groups that Moscow has designated as terrorist organisations on Tuesday - paving the way for it to normalise relations with the Afghan Taliban and potentially with the new rulers of Syria.

No country currently recognises the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which seized power in August 2021 as U.S.-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal after 20 years of war. But Russia has been gradually building ties with the movement, which President Vladimir Putin said in July was now an ally in fighting terrorism.

The leader of Russia's Muslim region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, called on Monday for the removal of Syrian group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which this month toppled President Bashar al-Assad, from Russia's list of banned terrorist groups.













