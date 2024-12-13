UK government unveils national plan to achieve clean power by 2030

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband on Friday unveiled an ambitious national strategy to transition the UK to clean electricity by 2030.

The plan, hailed as the most transformative reform of the country's energy system in generations, aims to secure energy independence, lower bills, create jobs, and address the climate crisis.

Central to the plan is rationalizing the connection process to the electricity grid, a move designed to prioritize ready-to-go projects, according to an official statement by the UK government.

The new framework will deprioritize slow-moving or stalled initiatives, removing unviable projects from the pipeline and accelerating timelines for critical developments.

To fast-track essential projects, the government will introduce a Planning and Infrastructure Bill, offering clarity on the country's energy mix at both national and regional levels.

Revised National Policy Statements for energy will guide planners to deliver the necessary clean power and infrastructure. Additionally, communities hosting clean energy infrastructure will benefit directly, fostering local support.

Miliband announced that onshore wind farms larger than 100MW would be brought under the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) regime in England, expediting their development.

Furthermore, the renewable auction process will be expanded, allowing projects to secure funding before receiving final planning permission to mitigate delays.

Ed Miliband described the initiative as a pivotal moment in Britain's energy future, stating: "A new era of clean electricity for our country offers a positive vision of Britain's future with energy security, lower bills, good jobs, and climate action. This can only happen with big, bold change."

The energy secretary emphasized the importance of utilizing Britain's natural resources, saying: "The era of clean electricity is about harnessing the power of Britain's natural resources so we can protect working people from the ravages of global energy markets."

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero echoed this sentiment, asserting that the plan would prioritize the nation's energy needs and deliver homegrown clean power.

Miliband framed the clean power sprint as a fight for national security, economic stability, and social justice.

"By sprinting to clean, homegrown energy, including renewables and nuclear, the UK can take back control of its energy and protect both family and national finances from fossil fuel price spikes with cleaner, affordable power," he said.





