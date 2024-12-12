China to strive for 'favorable conditions' for political solution to Ukraine crisis, says Xi

Deputy head of the Russia's Security Council and chairman of the United Russia political party, Dmitry Medvedev (L), shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting, in Beijing, China, 12 December 2024. (EPA Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday said Beijing will continue to work to create "favorable conditions" for a political solution to the simmering Ukraine crisis, state media reported.

Xi made these remarks during a meeting with former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is also the chairman of the ruling United Russia Party in Beijing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Vowing to strengthen "strategic synergy" with Russia, Xi reiterated Beijing's position on the Ukraine war, saying China "repeatedly stressed" the need to adhere to three principles-"no expansion of the battlefields, no escalation of hostilities and no fanning flames"-to strive for a swift de-escalation.

The two countries, he added, should work closely in multilateral frameworks such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to "firmly safeguard the international system with the UN as the core, practice true multilateralism, promote the development of the international order in a more just and reasonable direction to jointly safeguard global strategic stability and international fairness and justice."

Beijing, he went on to say, is willing to work with Moscow to underpin the synergy of development strategies, tap the intrinsic momentum of bilateral cooperation, and continuously bring benefits to the two countries and peoples.

Xi, who is the secretary-general of China's ruling Communist Party, also stressed that the ruling parties of both countries would further strengthen their coordination and cooperation to lead global governance.

Medvedev, for his part, said that Moscow takes Beijing's position on the Ukraine issue "positively", and is willing to "actively push for a political solution" to the Ukrainian crisis.

He said that Moscow is ready for peace talks with Ukraine, but only if Kyiv understands the "realities on the ground," Russia's TASS news agency reported.