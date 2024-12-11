Terrorist PKK/YPG launches drone attack on Turkish news channel vehicle in Syria

The terrorist group PKK/YPG launched a drone attack on a vehicle used by reporters for Turkish national broadcaster TRT in Manbij, northern Syria, near the Turkish border.

In a live broadcast on Wednesday, Bulent Culcuoglu, a reporter for news channel TRT Haber, shared details of the attack while following developments related to Operation Dawn of Freedom, a counter-terrorist operation by the opposition Syrian National Army.

The PKK/YPG carried out the attack using a "kamikaze drone," causing significant damage to the vehicle, he said.

Fortunately, no members of the news team were injured in the attack, and they were able to move to a safe area.

On the first day of the Operation Dawn of Freedom, earlier this month, the Syrian National Army liberated the center of Tel Rifaat from the terrorist group PKK/YPG.

With the liberation of Manbij, the region, which had become the largest terrorist stronghold west of the Euphrates River, was cleared of PKK/YPG terrorists.

Since the Assad regime weakened and then on Sunday collapsed entirely, the terrorist PKK/YPG has been seeking to exploit the instability and power vacuum in some areas.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's offshoot in Syria, an area where for years the group has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

In recent years Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with local allies such as the opposition Syrian National Army to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.

On X, Turkish Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair and spokesman Omer Celik wrote: "We condemn the attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization on the TRT Haber team operating in Syria. We send our best wishes to TRT. We salute all journalists who work on the ground, bringing the truth to the world and combating disinformation."



