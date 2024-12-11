Türkiye urges 'firm stance' against Israel’s defiance of UN resolutions, international court rulings

Türkiye's Deputy UN representative Aslı Güven on Wednesday called for a "firm stance" by the international community against Israel's violations in the Gaza Strip, as she denounced Security Council vetoes blocking a cease-fire.

"We have gathered in this hall once again to address the ongoing war in Gaza, overshadowed by the use of the veto against the draft resolution calling for a cease-fire, which is deeply regrettable," Güven said at a General Assembly emergency session, "Illegal Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

Noting that the repeated vetoes at the Security Council "not only prolongs the unimaginable suffering of civilians," she said it "also undermines the very principles upon which the United Nations was founded."

"While a veto may halt a resolution, it cannot silence the truth or diminish the urgency of justice. The truth cannot be vetoed," she said.

She highlighted the General Assembly's responsibility to address the failures of the Security Council, noting that two draft resolutions are under consideration.

"The first calls for an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire in Gaza. The second reaffirms the international community's unwavering support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA)," said Güven.

Türkiye co-sponsored the resolutions and urged members to support them, saying, "History will remember who failed to act and who stood on the side of peace."

"Israel's defiance of UN resolutions, violations of international law, and disregard for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) must be met with a firm stance," said Güven, who described the situation in Gaza as "a litmus test for the global commitment to human rights and international law."

Güven stressed Türkiye's demand for a halt of arms transfers to Israel, describing it as a "legal, humanitarian, and moral imperative."

She called for immediate action to end forced displacement and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"There are simply no words to describe this man-made catastrophe in the twenty-first century, unfolding before our eyes," she said.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to an immediate cease-fire, unhindered humanitarian aid and the recognition of the state of Palestine, she said: "A cease-fire in Gaza is the only way to end this crisis and prevent further suffering."