Pope Francis expresses hope for stability, unity in Syria

Pope Francis on Wednesday expressed hope for stability and unity in Syria following the downfall of decades-old Baathist regime.

Noting that he is closely monitoring the developments in Syria, pontiff said he is sharing the world's hope that Syria can progress on the path of stability and unity" without further violence and fractures, reported Vatican News agency.

"I hope that a political solution that will be reached will not lead to further conflicts or divisions and will responsibly promote the stability and unity of the country," Francis said.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.





