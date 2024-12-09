UN chief calls for global action to prevent genocide on commemoration day

UN chief Antonio Guterres urged Monday global leaders to intensify efforts to prevent genocide and bring perpetrators to justice as he marked the 76th anniversary of the Genocide Convention.

Saying that the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide was adopted in the aftermath of the Holocaust, Guterres in a statement said: "The Convention is a pledge to the victims and survivors of genocide to ensure that these atrocities never occur again."

"Tragically, in a world plagued by division, mistrust and violence, the dark spectre of genocide is still with us," he said.

Urging all countries to "ratify and fully implement the Convention," the UN chief called to enforce the rulings of the International Court of Justice, and hold perpetrators accountable.

"We must strengthen the tools of prevention, including education and countering mis- and disinformation that can fuel hate speech and genocidal intent and action," he said.

Guterres also noted the need to enhance early warning mechanisms to identify potential genocidal threats, and said: "The best way to honor the victims and survivors of genocide is to ramp up action to prevent this atrocious crime."