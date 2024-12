News World Syrian army command informs officers al-Assad's rule has ended

Syrian army command informs officers al-Assad's rule has ended

The Syrian state army announced the end of Bashar al-Assad's rule, with army command informing soldiers they are no longer in service, dpa reported citing military sources.

DPA WORLD Published December 08,2024 Subscribe

The Syrian state army says the rule of President Bashar al-Assad has come to an end, with the army command informing government soldiers they are no longer in service, dpa has learned from Syrian military circles.