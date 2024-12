South Korean opposition leader says will try again to impeach president on Dec 14

South Korea's main opposition party will try again on December 14 to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, its leader Lee Jae-myung said Sunday.

"Yoon, the principal culprit behind the insurrection and military coup that destroyed South Korea's constitutional order, must either resign immediately or be impeached without delay," Lee told reporters. "On December 14, our Democratic Party will impeach Yoon in the name of the people."