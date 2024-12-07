UN report details systematic torture in Syrian prisons

Inmates of Syria's prisons are being subjected to systematic torture and physical and psychological harm, according to a new human rights report from the United Nations based on testimony from more than 300 witnesses."Former detainees described severe physical and psychological abuse, including beatings, stress positions and sexual violence. The investigation documented inhumane conditions characterized by overcrowding, insufficient food and water, lack of hygiene and denial of medical care," the report released in New York on Friday says.It cites medical evidence and the Syrian government's own documentation and reveals violations including sexual violence and enforced disappearance."Our report lays bare the harrowing reality within the Syrian government detention system," UN investigatorsays. "Thousands of families bear the psychological toll of not knowing where their loved ones are," he added, accusing the government of intentionally withholding and covering up information.