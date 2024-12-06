TENSIONS RISE AHEAD OF SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTS IMPEACHMENT VOTE

South Korea's top lawmaker Woo Won-sik Friday urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to postpone his visit to parliament ahead of an impeachment vote over failed martial law attempt.

Reports had circulated that Yoon was planning to visit the ruling People Power Party lawmakers at the parliament, known as the National Assembly.

"I have not received any contact regarding the president's visit to the National Assembly," said Woo, as presidential office rushed to deny Yoon was planning such a visit.

"Even if he visits (the National Assembly), security-related consultations must come first," he said. "It is difficult to guarantee the president's safety without prior consultation on the purpose of the visit and security."

Yoon is facing an impeachment vote over his failed attempt to impose martial law in the country on Tuesday night.

The decision was reversed after majority of lawmakers rejected his move in a midnight session at the parliament, triggering an all-opposition impeachment motion against the president.

The impeachment vote is scheduled on Saturday as main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung called Yoon's move "illegal action constituted treason and a self-coup."

Amid reports Yoon was visiting the parliament, heavy police deployment was made while people were seen gathering seeking Yoon's resignation.

Many of Yoon's aides have resigned while some claimed Yoon had asked them to arrest politicians including Woo, Lee as well as PPP leader Han Dong-hoon.

Earlier in the day, Han warned Yoon might take steps to re-impose martial law, triggering a string of denials by the acting defense minister as well as army officials.

"I am worried that Yoon could potentially put the Republic of Korea and its citizens in great danger if he is allowed to continue to serve as the president, as he poses a significant risk of extreme actions, like reattempting to impose martial law," Han told lawmakers in the parliament.

While the PPP had earlier said it will oppose impeachment against Yoon, mood seems to be changing after Han's statement.

Yoon and Han also met in capital Seoul on Friday, but details are scant to what transpired between the two.

Six opposition parties need support of at least 200 lawmakers to succeed their impeachment motion against Yoon.

However, they currently have 192 lawmakers and eyes are set on ruling PPP whether anyone crosses the floor to oust Yoon, 63, who was elected in 2022 until 2027.