Turkish FM Fidan discusses Syria issue with U.S. counterpart Blinken over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Syria with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday and Fidan said the Syrian regime should enter dialogue with the opposition and initiate a political process, a foreign ministry source said.



Fidan said in the phone call that all actors in the region should play a constructive role and that terrorist organisations such as PKK, Daesh/ISIS should not be allowed to benefit from the chaotic environment in Syria, the source said.



Measures should also be taken to prevent chemical weapons possessed by the Assad regime from becoming a risk for the region and that it was important for humanitarian aid to reach the region, Fidan was also cited as saying.



