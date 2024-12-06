US-backed terrorist group PKK/YPG takes control of territories left behind by Assad regime forces

As Bashar al-Assad regime forces continued to withdraw from eastern Syria, the US-backed terrorist group PKK/YPG expanded and took over its control over territories that the regime forces had left behind.

After suffering consecutive territorial losses to anti-regime groups in Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, and Homs since Nov. 27, Syrian regime forces began withdrawing from their positions in Deir ez-Zor province, near the Iraqi border, during the day.

The Syrian regime army and Iranian-backed forces, after handing over Deir ez-Zor's city center, airport, and several strategic points to the PKK/YPG, moved toward Damascus and Homs, the gateway to the capital city.

Simultaneously with the withdrawal of regime forces, the terrorist organization, which had begun to spread eastward toward the Euphrates River, now controls a large area along a long front.

The PKK/YPG, which previously occupied much of the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, stretching from the eastern side of the Manbij district to the southern Iraqi border, is now expanding westward across the river in the central and southern parts of the country.

The terrorist organization, which has spread into areas initially controlled but quickly vacated by regime forces, is also attempting to advance toward Manbij, which is located on the region's northern edge.

- Iran's supply line from Iraq to Syria falls under terror group's control

Iranian-backed groups have a strong presence in the region, from Deir ez-Zor's city center to the Al-Bukamal district near the Syrian-Iraqi border.

The US-backed terrorist group PKK/YPG has now occupied nearly all of Deir ez-Zor's territory east of the Euphrates River, while the Assad regime and Iran-backed groups control the provincial capital and other rural areas.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards, who had previously used a supply corridor from Iraq to Syria, entered the country's interior through the district of Al-Bukamal and proceeded to Deir ez-Zor.

However, with the transfer of Deir ez-Zor's city center to the PKK/YPG, this supply line has now come under the terrorist organization's control.

Clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on Nov. 27 in Aleppo's western countryside.

By Nov. 30, the armed forces had seized control of the majority of Aleppo's city center and established dominance throughout Idlib province.

Earlier on Thursday, anti-regime forces took control of Hama's city center following intense fighting.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 1, the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.