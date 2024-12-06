Israeli warplanes fly above Beirut, strike southern Lebanon, despite cease-fire,

Israeli warplanes flew above Beirut and struck a target in southern Lebanon on Friday in the latest violations of a fragile cease-fire.

The Lebanese state news agency (NNA) said Israeli drones flew at a low altitude above Beirut's southern suburb.

It added that Israeli warplanes struck an area near the Litani River between the towns of Yohmor al-Chaqif and Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.

In the Marjayoun district, also in southern Lebanon, Israel blew-up more buildings in Odaisseh town.

The new violations bring the total violations for Friday to 14, and overall encroachments since the cease-fire took effect Nov. 27 to 155.

Israel is required to withdraw forces south of the Blue Line -- a de facto border -- in phases, while the Lebanese army is to deploy in southern Lebanon within 60 days, under the cease-fire terms.

Implementation of the agreement is to be overseen by the US and France, but details on enforcement mechanisms remain unclear.

More than 4,000 victims have been killed and over 16,500 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon. An excess of 1 million have been displaced since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.







