Reporters Without Borders honours journalists in Gaza, Ukraine

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) honoured on Tuesday journalists in war zones for their work under pressure and in dangerous conditions by naming the recipients of their annual Press Freedom Awards.

The award in the category "Impact" was given to Ukrainian journalist Natalja Humenjuk, who, through her organization The Reckoning Project, has documented war crimes and focused on Russia's responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children. This work led, among other things, to arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the presentation of the Press Freedom Awards in Washington, Wael al-Dahduh, head of Al Jazeera's Gaza office, was honoured in the category "Courage." Despite personal losses and great danger, he reported on Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip. His wife, a grandchild, and three of his children were killed by Israeli strikes. Al-Dahduh himself was injured.

Indian journalist Ravish Kumar was honoured in the category "Independence." His commitment to free journalism despite political pressure and his reporting on marginalized issues have made him a prominent voice in increasingly authoritarian India.

The award for African investigative journalism went to Mariam Ouédraogo from Burkina Faso. She focuses on sexual violence in the context of terrorism. The Reporters Without Border photography award went to Belgian photographer Gaël Turine for his documentation of the effects of the opioid crisis in the United States, specifically in Philadelphia.

With the Press Freedom Awards, RSF has been recognizing journalists for decades who continue their work under sometimes life-threatening conditions and stand up for the right to free expression.







