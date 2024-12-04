Removal of sanctions would halt migration to US: Venezuelan president

Lifting unilateral sanctions would stop migration flows from south to north, particularly to the US, said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

During a press conference in Caracas, Maduro addressed the migration issue, emphasizing the impact of economic restrictions.

Maduro urged the US administration to reconsider its stance to ease the migration crisis.

"If Venezuela overcomes its challenges and is freed from all economic sanctions, not a single migrant will head to the US within a year," he said, adding: "We welcome all who wish to return voluntarily."

Despite sanctions, Maduro noted that Venezuela's economy has grown for 14 consecutive quarters. He highlighted preparations for sustainable growth by 2025, with a focus on productive sectors.

Government data shows Venezuela has faced over 900 foreign sanctions, primarily from the US, in the past decade.



