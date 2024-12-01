UKRAINIAN DRONE ATTACK IN RUSSIAS BRYANSK REGION KILLED CHILD, GOVERNOR SAYS

One child died in Russia's western Bryansk region following a massive Ukrainian drone attack, the local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Sunday in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Bogomaz said the attacks completely destroyed one house in the Starodubsky municipal district.

According to a Telegram channel called Mash, an 11-year-old boy died after a drone hit a five-story residential apartment in the region.

The Russian defence ministry said its air defences destroyed 29 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 20 in the Bryansk region, seven in Kaluga region, and one each in Smolensk and Kursk regions.

The strikes come after Russia launched a record number of drones targeting Ukraine on Tuesday, cutting power to much of the western region of Ternopil and damaging residential buildings in the Kyiv region.





