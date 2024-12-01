Syrian National Army captures dozens of regime soldiers in Operation Dawn of Freedom

The Syrian National Army (SNA) captured 33 Syrian regime soldiers during the Operation Dawn of Freedom.

A post shared on the operation's social media account confirmed the capture of the regime soldiers.

The video shared announced that 33 regime soldiers were taken as prisoners along the Aleppo-Raqqa highway during the operation.

- Operation Dawn of Freedom

The operation began after opposition armed groups launched an offensive against Aleppo on Nov. 27.

In response, Syrian regime forces allied with the PKK/YPG and ceded certain areas to the terrorist group.

The PKK/YPG, reinforced by additional forces from eastern Syria, began fortifying these areas.

To counter the PKK/YPG move to establish a terrorist corridor between Tel Rifaat and Manbij, the Syrian National Army initiated the Operation Dawn of Freedom.

Following the siege of Tel Rifaat district, the district center was liberated from terrorist control.







