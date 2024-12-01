Russian drones target Kyiv in overnight strike

Russia launched attack drones at Kyiv in its latest overnight air strike on the Ukrainian capital, city officials said on Sunday.

Air defences destroyed around a dozen drones over the city, according to military administrator Serhiy Popko. No injuries were reported after debris fell on one city district, he said.

Reuters correspondents heard explosions above the city later in the morning during the second air-raid alert of the day.

Russia has regularly sent missiles and drones at Ukrainian settlements far beyond the front line of its nearly three-year-old invasion, targeting the energy grid in particular as winter sets in.









