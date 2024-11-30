Canada pledges $50M in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, occupied West Bank

Canada on Friday announced a $50 million commitment to address the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank.

"Canada continues to be deeply concerned by the persistent and worsening catastrophic humanitarian conditions and the imminent risk of famine in Gaza," according to a statement by the Ministry of Global Affairs.

Stressing that the suffering of Palestinians demands "urgent attention and an immediate response," the statement said: "Canada remains committed to ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank receive the life-saving assistance they desperately need."

"Today, the Honorable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada will provide $50 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to address the acute needs of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will help provide emergency medical assistance, food, water, protection services and other life-saving assistance," it added.

The funding will be channeled via "experienced and trusted" organizations, including the United Nations, the Red Cross and other experienced NGOs operating on the ground.

Speaking in Toronto, Hussen said: "In addition to today's announced funding, Canada is actively working with our international partners to increase aid to Gaza, while working towards a two-state solution and the long-term reconstruction of Gaza."

The statement said Canada will further its engagement by participating in the Cairo conference on Dec. 2, co-hosted by Egypt and the UN.

Canada will collaborate with international partners to enhance humanitarian efforts, address urgent needs and plan for Gaza's recovery and reconstruction at the conference.