Armament in Mideast, Asia-Pacific could bring world to ‘edge of cliff,’ Turkish foreign minister warns

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday said that armament in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific region is on the rise and warned that this could bring the world to the "edge of the cliff, brink of a nuclear war danger."

Stressing that the global system is facing three conventional wars simultaneously, all of which have global repercussions, Fidan said that Türkiye is "just at the center of these wars."

"The stability in the Middle East, South Caucasus and the eastern Mediterranean, as well as the Black Sea is a primary goal for us," he said at TRT World Forum 2024 in Istanbul.

Stressing that the UN, an organization created for the "maintenance of international peace and security," failed to fulfill its mission.

"No order can be sustainable if it is not based on justice," Fidan added.

The foreign minister underlined the need to reform global communities in various areas, including political, economic, and justice.











